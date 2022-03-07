Update as missing 14-year-old is spotted in Chesterfield while police grow ‘increasingly concerned for her welfare’

North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for members of public to come forward with any information that could assist them with their search for Desteny Sturgess Green.

The 14-year-old has gone missing from the Womersley area, and she has links to Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire. Desteny was spotted in the Chesterfield area on Sunday, March 6.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are now treating her as a high-risk missing person.

Desteny is now being classed as a high-risk missing person by North Yorkshire Police.

Desteny was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, nike trainers and she was carrying a black bag. She is described as approximately 5’5 in height, of slim build, and has long straight brown hair.

Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance to help them locate Desteny. Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist the search, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220038265. Local sightings can also be reported to Derbyshire Police via 101, quoting reference number 568-060322. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.