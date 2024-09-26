University of Derby Scholar - and Derby County season-ticket holder - named in inaugural England Futsal squad for World Cup qualifiers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sports scholar from the University of Derby has been selected for the very-first England Futsal Lionesses squad.

Eighteen-year-old Ella Brennan will compete in a UEFA qualifying tournament in Moldova next month for a place in the first-ever FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup.

The Derby County season ticket holder – who is in her first year of studying a BA in Sport and Education – is part of a 14-strong squad that will play Finland, Slovenia and hosts Moldova for a place in the World Cup in 2025.

Ella said: “This is such an amazing opportunity, and I have received fantastic support from the University of Derby.

Ella Brennan is a sports scholar at University of Derby.

“The England Futsal Lionesses squad is brand-new – countries like Spain, Brazil and Portugal have had female Futsal teams for a number of years now – so we go into the competition relatively unknown.

“We can use this to our advantage, as there is lots of video footage from the teams in our group which we can analyse. Finland are the ones to watch. I believe that they will be the favourites for qualifying.”

Futsal is a small-sided version of indoor football which was developed in the 1930s in Uruguay. With five players – a goalkeeper, fix (defender), two wingers and a pivot (striker) – Futsal games are played in 20-minute halves with rolling substitutions.

Popular in Europe, this is the first time that England have entered a female Futsal team into a UEFA-recognised tournament.

Ella is relatively new to the game. She started playing football aged just seven, when she joined local club Allenton United before being selected for the Derby Regional Talent Centre. Now, Ella plays her club football for Stoke City.

Her Futsal career began just two years ago when she joined Derby Futsal Club, who play their home games at the University of Derby.

Ella said: “Futsal complements the way I play football semi-professionally and I’d encourage more females to take up the sport.

“The women’s game – both football and Futsal – has developed massively over the last few years.

“Derby Futsal Club have been very supportive of my career and played a key role in helping me to gain my sports scholarship with the University of Derby.

“If there is anyone out there who is thinking of taking up Futsal, I’d say just go for it. Believe in yourself and your ability.”

The University of Derby’s Sports Scholarship programme caters for student athletes competing at a high county level up to senior internationals studying for an undergraduate, postgraduate or online degree.

The University has a Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme Dual Career Accreditation, which means it joins a community of institutions committed to providing student-athletes with dual career opportunities.

Ella added: “I chose to study sport at the University of Derby as I knew from an early age that I wanted a career related to sport. I have been coached by fantastic people over the years and want to pass my love of sport onto the next generation.

“I chose to study at Derby because I have been using the first-class facilities previously, and felt comfortable in the surroundings. Everyone that I have met has been kind and welcoming.

“I got my sports scholarship through the relationship that Derby Futsal Club has with the University, which means that I am able to play with talented players for both the University and for Derby Futsal Club.” Jordan Butler, Performance Sports Manager at the University of Derby, said: “The Sports Scholarship programme at the University aims to help talented athletes like Ella realise their sporting potential, and supports them through their academic studies.

“We have a track record of improving the performance of our University sports clubs and we have created an infrastructure to provide support for talented athletes.

“The University of Derby has invested in high-class facilities, such as the Sports Centre and Human Performance Unit, sport science expertise and performance level coaches, and athletes benefit from a dedicated athlete liaison officer, one-on-one psychology and group sessions.

“We are incredibly proud of Ella and are looking forward to following her journey with the England Futsal Lionesses.”