Uninsured drink driver gets car seized in Chesterfield

A driver who was over the legal drink-drive limit and was uninsured has had their car seized by Derbyshire Police.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition system used by Derbyshire Roads Police Unit (RPU) yesterday, Friday, August 17, found a car with no insurance.

An RPU spokesman said: “The driver provides a 56ųg breath sample. Car to the compound & driver to the cells. Don’t drink and drive.”

In England and Wales, the alcohol limit for drivers is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine.