Uncertainty continues for members of closed Chesterfield gym

Uncertainty continues to surround the future of a Chesterfield gym which is currently closed.

Princes Sports Club on Old Road, Brampton, shut unexpectedly on Thursday.

With the gym still closed, the Derbyshire Times is aware there are a number of members - some of whom recently signed a three-year contract - who would like to cancel their membership and get their money back.

The Derbyshire Times asked Stephen Prince, the gym's owner, what his message would be to those people and how they should go about cancelling their membership and getting their money back - but he said he could not comment.

'Forfeiture of tenancy'

A 'forfeiture of tenancy' notice has been put up at the gym's premises.

The notice states: "Under the conditions of the implied periodic tenancy of these premises held by the tenant, rent due has not been paid to the landlord.

"The premises have been recovered by the landlord."

The notice states that the landlord is Pudding Pie Catering (Wigley) Ltd and the tenant is Public Sector Consultants Ltd, which is owned by Mr Prince.

Mr Prince told the Derbyshire Times he could not comment on the notice at this stage.

A representative from Pudding Pie Catering (Wigley) Ltd also told the Derbyshire Times he could not comment about the situation.

'The next 24 hours are critical'

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Mr Prince said: "Unfortunately, our club remains closed. As you will be aware from our previous updates this is due to the same ongoing legal issue and now the failure of the third party to respond to a meeting request.

"Let me once and for all dispel any rumours that this temporary closure is due to the financial instability of Princes and Public Sector Consultants; please be assured this is NOT the case. We would also like to reconfirm that DFC have been instructed to take no further payments from members where applicable until the matter has been resolved.

"I'm painfully aware of the distress and uncertainty being caused for our valued staff, members and community alike. I cannot emphasise enough that my management team and I are doing our utmost to ensure a positive outcome.

"Following a meeting with our legal team tomorrow, our pathway to a positive resolution and our plans moving forward will become clear. As a team we share your frustration and I can't thank you enough for all the fantastic support that has been exhibited.

"The next 24 hours are critical and we will keep you informed of all further developments as they happen."