See : Your fabulous pictures as England and Scotland went head to head in the Euro 2020

We asked you ‘where will you be watching?’ when rival teams Scotland and England went head to head in the Euro 2020 championship on Friday night.

By Dale Spridgeon
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 11:08 am

Here are just some of your fantastic snaps from the night as families and friends across Derbyshire settled down for a night of footy.

Although fireworks were expected the game ended in a 0-0 draw for the rival teams.

But it looks like Derbyshire folk had plenty of fun getting kitted up to show their true colours cheering on England and some Scotland

1. Come on England as youngsters get into the football spirit

Kayleigh Hill posted Abigail 8, Isabella 6, ready for the match!

Photo: Kayleigh Hill/Facebook

Buy photo

2. Scotland the brave! One area of Chesterfield showed support for Scotland

Maggie Haggis Swindon posted - ftom my own little bit of Scotland in Saint Augustines!

Photo: Maggie Haggis Swindon/Facebook

Buy photo

3. foot 6202366536_2803512473244822_8879616215744156061_n.jpg

Emily Bower said - Teddy was routing for England!

Photo: Emily Bower/Facebook

Buy photo

4. Flying the flag for England!

Charlotte Louise Madin was 'downstairs in the pub while my little boy watches it at nana's!'

Photo: Charlotte Louise Madin/Facebook

Buy photo
ScotlandEnglandDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2