See : Your fabulous pictures as England and Scotland went head to head in the Euro 2020
We asked you ‘where will you be watching?’ when rival teams Scotland and England went head to head in the Euro 2020 championship on Friday night.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 11:08 am
Here are just some of your fantastic snaps from the night as families and friends across Derbyshire settled down for a night of footy.
Although fireworks were expected the game ended in a 0-0 draw for the rival teams.
But it looks like Derbyshire folk had plenty of fun getting kitted up to show their true colours cheering on England and some Scotland
