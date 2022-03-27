Emergency incident.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a motorbike and a pedestrian, just after 3pm.

A woman aged in her 50s and her dog both sadly died at the scene, and a man, also aged in his 50s, who was riding the motorbike was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries.

He also sadly died later that evening.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Both families are receiving support from specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“If anyone has any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact us, quoting reference 22000173218.”

You can phone the police on 101, complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/