News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
23 minutes ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
58 minutes ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral
1 hour ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
1 hour ago Love Is Blind live reunion faces technical difficulties ahead of show
16 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit

Two people have died following a crash on the A50 in Derbyshire

Two people have died following a crash on the A50 in Derbyshire.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:27 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the eastbound side of the carriageway, between the Toyota Island and Chellaston earlier yesterday morning.

The men were travelling in a car that left the carriageway and struck a bridge pillar. No other vehicles were involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The families of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The families of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.The families of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The families of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Most Popular

The A50, which was closed for most of the day, has now been fully reopened.

Related topics:DerbyshireEmergency services