Two people have died following a crash on the A50 in Derbyshire.
Emergency services were called to the eastbound side of the carriageway, between the Toyota Island and Chellaston earlier yesterday morning.
The men were travelling in a car that left the carriageway and struck a bridge pillar. No other vehicles were involved.
The families of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The A50, which was closed for most of the day, has now been fully reopened.