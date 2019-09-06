Two Derbyshire towns could receive £25 million each in new Government funding

Staveley and Clay Cross are among the 100 places invited to develop proposals for a new generation of multi-million-pound Town Deals in the £3.6 billion Towns Fund announced today.

The towns eligible for support from the £3.6 billion Towns Fund include places with proud industrial and economic heritage but have not always benefited from economic growth in the same way as more prosperous areas.

Communities, businesses and local leaders will now join forces to draw up plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

Major Chesterfield road scheme put forward for £79 million Government cash

A total of 42 places across the Northern Powerhouse and 33 places in the Midlands Engine are among the 100 pioneers of new Town Deals as part of the government’s commitment to level up all regions by boosting productivity, skills and living standards.

Commenting, Councillor Martin Thacker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, said:

“This is great news for Clay Cross and the wider District of North East Derbyshire. Working together as a team, we have managed to secure funding to help the continued improvement and regeneration of Clay Cross town centre, ensuring that we can build the right infrastructure and develop the skills we need for the future.

"This is a great example of how a Government, a District Council and an MP can work together to make areas better.

"Both of us are committed to continuing to speak up for North East Derbyshire and to ensuring we receive our fair share."



Local Government Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, said:

"Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.

"We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture."