Trolley-dash thief is expected to be sentenced at the end of the month

A trolley-dash thief who stole over £300 of groceries is due to be sentenced at the end of the month.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, February 12, how Angela Lane, 45, of Beighton Street, Ripley, stole £351.36 worth of groceries from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on December 21, as she left the store with a trolley of goods.

Lane’s trolley-dash theft was committed after she stole Gucci Guilty and Dolce and Gabbana fragrances valued at £243 from Boots, on Lower Pavement, in Chesterfield, on November 28, according to the court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two thefts from Boots and Tesco.

Lane stated that she had told police she had stolen the fragrances after she had suffered a drugs relapse and her defence solicitor John Last previously said that Lane has been struggling while under-going tests for cancer.

The defendant also has previous convictions including a trolley-dash theft at Tesco, in Alfreton, committed on December 18, 2015, and one at Sainsbury’s, in Ripley, committed on April 23, 2016.

Her case was considered on Monday and it was further adjourned until February 26.

Lane was released on conditional bail on the grounds she does not enter a Boots or a Tesco store.