Tributes paid to 'remarkable' Chesterfield dad after brave battle with brain tumour

A loving Chesterfield family have paid tribute to their ‘remarkable’ and ‘special’ husband, dad and grandfather.

Stuart Parker passed away on October 10, aged 54, after bravely battling a brain tumour.

Mr Parker, a serving police officer in Derbyshire for 30 years, inspired many with his determination after being diagnosed in December last year.

His wife, Samantha Parker, 53, said: “He did not give up until his last breath.

“I am so very lucky that I got to spend my life with such a remarkable and special person.”

Mr Parker, a dad-of-three, was officially diagnosed with the serious brain tumour on his wedding anniversary last year, December 23.

In the following months his family explored various treatments - currently not available on the NHS - but the level of funding needed was not realistic.

His eldest daughter, Jasmin Lucas, 26, organised a number of fundraising events including a sell-out open cinema at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield.

They also experienced many difficulties including a lack of beds and specialist services for people with brain tumours.

Mrs Parker decided to delve into the problems further and found these were similar problems faced by thousands of brain tumour patients everyday.

“It is a disease that is on the increase but sadly funding is on the decrease,” she said.

“I was appalled that someone with a diagnosis that was so dire could receive so little help.”

But her husband’s passing is not going to stop her campaigning on behalf of other people fighting the disease.

“I am going to continue,” Mrs Parker said. “When Stuart passed it was a desperate feeling to lose someone you love. It is a harrowing disease. I will continue to walk shoulder to shoulder with those still suffering.”

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Parker, said: “He was an incredibly brave and determined person. His bravery and tenacity touched many, many people.”

Mr Parker also leaves behind three children and two grandchildren.

His funeral will be held tomorrow.