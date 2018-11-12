Tributes paid to eight-year-old Chesterfield girl killed in crash in Salford

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old Chesterfield girl who died after a crash in Salford.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian on Monton Road in Monton, Salford, at just before 10.40am on Saturday.

The pedestrian - who has since been formally identified as eight-year-old Emily Connor from Chesterfield- was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family paid tribute to her, saying: "To our Emily, the kindest person we ever knew.

“You will always be in our thoughts.

"We will talk about you every day.

“Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

And tributes have also been posted on our Facebook page.

Lynda Leonard said: "RIP little dancer. My thoughts go out to your family."

Georgii Joy Bailey commented: "This has broken my heart!!!!!!! A beautiful child inside and out taken way too soon!!!!! Sending many many many thoughts to family and will have Emily in my prayers"

Jayne Bacon said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love to all the family - there are no words. So tragic."

Joanne Hallett posted: "This is breaking my heart as I read it. I knew this precious darling child and can remember when she was born. I am heartbroken for her amazing parents and brothers and all who know this fantastic family. I am lost for words."

And Meli Mel Martin commented: "Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel. Rest in peace princess. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time."

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Emily's friends and family at this tragic time.

“If you have any information that can assist with the investigation please contact our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police (GMP).”

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the blue Vauxhall Corsa in the area around the time of the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from Monton Road to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call GMP's serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.