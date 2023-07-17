Tree-mendous donation offers staff and students a place to relax at Netherthorpe School

Netherthorpe School has been developing a piece of land as a well-being area for those at the school. Now the project has been given a boost by holistic and well-being therapists Sanctuary Rituals, who are based at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

The therapists are always looking at ways to contribute to the environment and have created a Tree Scheme. Netherthorpe School has received the first tree as part of the scheme; they have been developing a piece of land on site into a well-being area for staff and students to relax and work in.

