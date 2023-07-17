News you can trust since 1855
Tree-mendous donation offers staff and students a place to relax at Netherthorpe School

A generous donation is helping to provide a place to relax and work in peace for staff and students at a Derbyshire school.
By Kerry GanlyContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST

Netherthorpe School has been developing a piece of land as a well-being area for those at the school. Now the project has been given a boost by holistic and well-being therapists Sanctuary Rituals, who are based at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

The therapists are always looking at ways to contribute to the environment and have created a Tree Scheme. Netherthorpe School has received the first tree as part of the scheme; they have been developing a piece of land on site into a well-being area for staff and students to relax and work in.

Claire Gratton is owner of Sanctuary Rituals. She said: “The school’s Early Help also have a number of students helping with the project building on skills such as teamwork, improving their confidence and self-esteem. We hope that the staff, students and wildlife enjoy this apple tree.”

