A rare British Rail Class 57 diesel locomotive nicknamed Zombie will visit Chesterfield and Derby this weekend as a part of a luxurious train trip.

Zombie will leave Derby at 6.45am and Chesterfield at 7.45 on Saturday, October 29 and will be pulling a 1930s Pullman-style luxury Northern Belle train from Picturesque Derbyshire to Carnforth in Lancashire before the famous steam locomotive Tangmere will take over luxurious Northern Belle for the spectacular Settle-Carlisle route. Then Zombie will take the passengers home, calling in Chesterfield at 9.40pm and in Derby at 10.05 pm.

Malcolm Tattersall, a Spokesperson for Northern Belle said: “When this type of diesel locomotive was assembled, various parts were taken from different locomotives and brought together, since the nickname ZOMBIE, which is commonly used by train spotters are railway enthusiasts.”.

Tickets for the the train which was described by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5 last year as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” sold out within days, despite costing a whopping £440 each.

Malcolm Tattersall said: “We expected tickets to sell out as on this train passengers are pampered from the moment they get on board until the moment they get off after trying delicious food and fine wines. It's a unique nostalgia trip which feels like being back in the 1930s.

“Additionally trips where you've got the combination of the diesel locomotive and a historic steam locomotive are always very popular. And the Settle-Carlisle route has been voted one of the most scenic railway routes in England.”

The train, named as the best in Britain and ninth best in the world, beating famous trains like Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and India’s Maharajah Express by readers of prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine, will not be back in Chesterfield again this year.

Northern Belle train will accommodate its passengers in 1930s Pullman-style luxurious carriages.

However it will be spotted again in Derbyshire as another steam-hauled journeys are planned from Derby on November 10, followed by trips to Bath and Winchester Christmas Market later in the month and on a slap-up seven-course Christmas Lunch Special on December 13.