Youths dazzle drivers on busy Derbyshire road with laser beam - as police appeal to 'educate your children'

Officers from Shirebrook SNT have confiscated a laser and appealed to parents to educate their children.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Officers received reports of a laser beam being used to dazzle drivers on the main road in New Houghton on Wednesday, November 22.Officers received reports of a laser beam being used to dazzle drivers on the main road in New Houghton on Wednesday, November 22.
Eagle-eyed Shirebrook SNT officers who attended the scene spotted the youths who were shining the laser.

The youths were given stern words and the laser was confiscated and sent for destruction.

A spokesperson for Shirebrook SNT said: “This doesn't stop here. Parents will be spoken to so they know what their children are up to! Parents, please educate your children on what dangers shining a laser beam into moving traffic can pose!”