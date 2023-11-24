Youths dazzle drivers on busy Derbyshire road with laser beam - as police appeal to 'educate your children'

Officers from Shirebrook SNT have confiscated a laser and appealed to parents to educate their children.

Officers received reports of a laser beam being used to dazzle drivers on the main road in New Houghton on Wednesday, November 22.

Eagle-eyed Shirebrook SNT officers who attended the scene spotted the youths who were shining the laser.

The youths were given stern words and the laser was confiscated and sent for destruction.