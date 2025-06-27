A road closure was put in place following a collision in Old Tupton.

Officers were called out to reports of a road traffic collision in Derby Road in Old Tupton at about 3.20pm on Thursday, June 26.

A road closure was put in place and motorists were asked to find alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The collision involved a DAF truck, Renault Megane and a Rover. A woman aged in her 30s sustained minor injuries. The road was re-opened again at about 4.30pm.”