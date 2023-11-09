Woman taken to hospital after collision involving Mercedes and Honda closes busy Derbyshire road for two hours
A52 has been closed in both ways this morning following a collision involving two cars.
Officers were called to a collision on the A52 at Brailsford, at 8.25am on Thursday, November 9. The collision involved two vehicles, a Mercedes A200 and a Honda Civic.
The road has been closed in both ways for two hours and traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic built up in the area.
A woman in her fourties was taken to hospital with minor injuries.