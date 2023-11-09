News you can trust since 1855
Woman taken to hospital after collision involving Mercedes and Honda closes busy Derbyshire road for two hours

A52 has been closed in both ways this morning following a collision involving two cars.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT
Officers were called to a collision on the A52 at Brailsford, at 8.25am on Thursday, November 9. The collision involved two vehicles, a Mercedes A200 and a Honda Civic.

The road has been closed in both ways for two hours and traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic built up in the area.

A woman in her fourties was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

