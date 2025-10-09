Woman rescued from car that had flipped onto its side after crash that closed busy Chesterfield road
Fire crews rescued a woman from a car that had flipped onto its side during a crash that forced police to close a busy route in Chesterfield.
A collision took place along Sheffield Road in Chesterfield yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 8) – with the incident occurring outside the Sandpiper Hotel.
A spokesperson for Dronfield Fire Station said: “One female with minor injuries was extricated from a vehicle on its side and was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“The road remained closed when we left the scene at 9.30pm while Derbyshire Police arranged recovery of the vehicle.”