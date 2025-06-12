Woman in her 80s killed in accident at Derbyshire Sainsbury’s car park - as man arrested

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 16:59 BST
The accident happened at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday, June 10, when a Range Rover collided with woman in her eighties, who was walking across the Sainsbury’s car park on Wreakes Lane in Dronfield.placeholder image
The accident happened at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday, June 10, when a Range Rover collided with woman in her eighties, who was walking across the Sainsbury’s car park on Wreakes Lane in Dronfield.
A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash in Dronfield.

The accident happened at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday, June 10, when a Range Rover collided with woman in her eighties, who was walking across the Sainsbury’s car park on Wreakes Lane in Dronfield.

The woman was given medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Following the incident a man aged in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on bail and enquiries are continuing.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice