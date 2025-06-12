Woman in her 80s killed in accident at Derbyshire Sainsbury’s car park - as man arrested
The accident happened at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday, June 10, when a Range Rover collided with woman in her eighties, who was walking across the Sainsbury’s car park on Wreakes Lane in Dronfield.
The woman was given medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
Following the incident a man aged in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on bail and enquiries are continuing.