The accident happened at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday, June 10, when a Range Rover collided with woman in her eighties, who was walking across the Sainsbury’s car park on Wreakes Lane in Dronfield.

A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash in Dronfield.

The woman was given medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Following the incident a man aged in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on bail and enquiries are continuing.