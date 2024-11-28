Woman charged with several offences after fatal crash in Derbyshire – as tributes continue to “wonderful” artist who died at scene​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 15:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman has been charged with a number of offences after a collision that led to the death of a driver in Derbyshire earlier this week – as tributes to the motorist continue to pour in.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the B5023 between Idridgehay and Wirksworth, just before 9.45am on Tuesday, November 26.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Land Rover. Tracey Meek, who was the driver of the Corsa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The family of the 44-year-old are aware and our thoughts are with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A man, who was also in the Corsa, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains.

Tracey Meek was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.Tracey Meek was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Tracey Meek was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

“Linda Spencer has now been charged in connection with the collision. The 42-year-old, of Crabtree Close, Wirksworth, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test.

“She appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 28, where the matter was adjourned and she was remanded in custody.”

The family of the 44-year-old said: “‘We are absolutely devastated at the news of Tracey’s death. She was a kind, caring and loving person who has been taken from us far too soon and we would respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of tributes to Tracey have appeared on social media, including one from the team at Electric Daisy, a community garden in Derby.

A spokesperson said: “We are truly saddened this evening after hearing that local artist Tracey Meek has tragically passed away, and forever honoured to have her incredible artwork on such an epic scale at Electric Daisy.

READ THIS: Chatsworth House says Christmas Market traffic congestion has been monitored - with minimal issues being reported

“Such a wonderful, talented woman, gone way too soon. Sending so much love to Tracey’s family and friends at this extremely sad time. Rest in peace.”

Related topics:DerbyshireLand RoverDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice