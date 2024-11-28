A woman has been charged with a number of offences after a collision that led to the death of a driver in Derbyshire earlier this week – as tributes to the motorist continue to pour in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the B5023 between Idridgehay and Wirksworth, just before 9.45am on Tuesday, November 26.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Land Rover. Tracey Meek, who was the driver of the Corsa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The family of the 44-year-old are aware and our thoughts are with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man, who was also in the Corsa, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains.

Tracey Meek was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

“Linda Spencer has now been charged in connection with the collision. The 42-year-old, of Crabtree Close, Wirksworth, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test.

“She appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 28, where the matter was adjourned and she was remanded in custody.”

The family of the 44-year-old said: “‘We are absolutely devastated at the news of Tracey’s death. She was a kind, caring and loving person who has been taken from us far too soon and we would respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of tributes to Tracey have appeared on social media, including one from the team at Electric Daisy, a community garden in Derby.

A spokesperson said: “We are truly saddened this evening after hearing that local artist Tracey Meek has tragically passed away, and forever honoured to have her incredible artwork on such an epic scale at Electric Daisy.

“Such a wonderful, talented woman, gone way too soon. Sending so much love to Tracey’s family and friends at this extremely sad time. Rest in peace.”