Weekend rail disruption for passengers between Chesterfield, Sheffield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston, the Peak District and Manchester

Those travelling across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as well as passengers for Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester – will face rail disruption over the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

Engineering work is taking place in two locations between Sheffield and Chesterfield, as well as Sheffield and Edale, on Sunday, April 16.

East Midlands Railway have announced that their 8.23am, 9.26am, and 10.52am Sheffield to London St Pancras International services will start from Derby.

A rail replacement bus service will be provided from Sheffield and Chesterfield to Derby to connect with these trains.

EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the works.
Another replacement bus service will run between Sheffield and Stockport, with the 9.45pm and 10.45pm bus departures from Stockport extended to Chesterfield.

Trains from Sheffield towards Nottingham will not call at Chesterfield and will be diverted, with journey times will increased by up to 20 minutes.

A replacement bus service will run between Sheffield and Alfreton, calling at Chesterfield, to connect with trains to Nottingham.

Northern have confirmed that trains between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly, in both directions, will terminate at Hope – with replacement buses running between Hope and Sheffield.

