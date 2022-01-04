Weather warning issued for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire this morning.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 7:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 7:25 am

Forecasters are warning of ice stretches posing a potential problem until 11am.

They say there is a risk of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The yellow alert means that forecasters advise you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities.

The Met Office is warning of icy stretches this morning

The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and Yellow means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans.

