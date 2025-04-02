"We are at our wits end": says pensioner, 92, as village near Chesterfield left without bus service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A village near Chesterfield has been left without a regular bus service.

Barbara Turner, 92, from Holymoorside, has been forced to rely on taxis to get her groceries after the 170 bus service, operating between Bakewell and Chesterfield, stopped serving her village last week.

The bus was originally run by Hulleys of Baslow, before the bus firm ceased operating last week. The 170 was initially meant to be operated jointly by High Peak Buses (HPB) and Hulleys of Baslow – but HPB announced that it would no longer be proceeding with the plans to operate the 170 service

The service was taken over by Stagecoach, however, the route was altered with buses still running between Chesterfield and Bakewell but no longer stopping at a number of villages including Holymoorside.

Mrs Turner, a former teacher, who has lived in Holymoorside since 1953, said: “We are at our wits end as to what to do. I depend on buses to get to town to the doctors, chiropodist and to do my shopping.

“Now my nearest bus stop is over a mile away. It’s far especially if you're a pensioner and have shopping to carry back. We have no shop in the village so you can't shop here.

“A taxi to Chesterfield is £20 return. If you did your shopping twice a week in Chesterfield that's gonna cost £40.”

"I'm 92 so I don't drive. The government is on about keeping cars off the road and emissions upsetting climate change but if you have a car in our village you will have to use it as we have no shop and will have to go to Loggins or Morrison's.”

Holymoorside has a population of over 1300 people, according to the 2021 census data, and Mrs Turner is just one of many residents affected.

Michael Champneys, another resident of the village said: “The 170 brought enormous potential benefits to all the communities along its route. It ran between Bakewell and Chesterfield Royal Hospital via Pilsley, Edensnor, Chatsworth House, Baslow, Wadshelf, Holymoorside, Brookside, Brampton, Chesterfield town centre, Chesterfield railway station, Spital and Hady.

"Now, thanks to the council’s Public Transport Unit, the Royal Hospital is not served at all, and Holymoorside Spital and Hady have no service at all.

“The value to every community along the route of a direct service to the Royal Hospital should be obvious. Without one, people with appointments, visitors and hospital employees alike have to struggle with congested and expensive parking.

"And while routes serving a large number of localities might not the fastest, the extra minutes taken to serve them are usually fewer than those spent waiting for connections if changes of bus are necessary.

"The council’s failure to save the 170, despite their false claim to have done so, has been to the disadvantage of all communities it served.

“By far the worst affected has been Holymoorside. People have to find up to £20 in taxi fares for a shopping trip to town it is scandalous that it has been left completely without a bus service.

"Despite a promise from the council that it would find operators to take over all former Hulleys routes, an offer by High Peak to take over the whole of route 170 was withdrawn thanks the council’s simultaneous acceptance of an opportunistic bid by Stagecoach to operate it.

"Stagecoach Yorkshire are not operating the full route of the former Hulleys service 170 and should therefore be made to restore services to the whole of that route or have it taken away from them altogether.”

Holymoorside residents have contacted the Derbyshire County Council, local councillor Martin Thacker and North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones.

Mrs Turner added: “Our MP has been very good. I’m aware of six other residents who have written to her, and she's written back to every one of us saying that she's going to try and sort it.”

MP Louise Jones said: “I am sorry to read Barbara’s story, but I’m not at all surprised. Holymoorside residents, just like Barbara, relied on Hulley’s buses to travel across Derbyshire, and the bus provided a real lifeline for the community.

“Since I learned about the collapse of Hulley’s last week, I have met with an alternative provider, Stagecoach, Derbyshire County Council, and the Minister for Buses, Simon Lightwood MP, to raise the concerns of Barbara and hundreds of others just like her.

“I am encouraging cooperation between organisations and hope to see a workable solution that will benefit Barbara and many others in her position.”

Councillor Martin Thacker confirmed that he received a ‘significant number’ of complaints from Holymoorside residents and stressed that other parts of his ward were affected by the route changes, including Wadhself village.

Cllr Thacker is set to attend a meeting with Stagecoach later this week.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: "Our team have done their best given the very short timeframe and we'll continue to do our best to serve customers in the Peak District and provide stable local employment to those impacted by Hulleys ceasing trading.

“We'll continue to work with Derbyshire County Council to cover as much of the former Hulleys network that is viable and we already offer frequent buses to Chesterfield Royal Hospital from Chesterfield town centre.

“This process is still evolving and we are in ongoing discussions with Derbyshire County Council, having presented alternative options to serve Holymoorside as this requires financial support.

"The reinstatement of the more direct, commercial service 170 has been well received by customers and whilst Holymoorside does need a bus service, the 170 isn’t able to do this at this time.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We do realise that the 170 bus is a lifeline for many people in Chesterfield and Holymoorside. We are working with operators to try and fill the gaps in this service and hope to have some news soon.”