News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Watch as we drive around busy Chesterfield roundabout with driving instructor to explain 'dangerous' changes

A driving instructor has taken the Derbyshire Times around one of Chesterfield’s busiest roundabouts to explain recent alterations.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

Earlier this month Derbyshire County Council introduced new lane markings on the approach roads to Whittington Moor roundabout, designed to reduce unexpected lane changes and minimise the need for sudden braking.

Michael Harte, 54, who has been teaching beginning drivers in Chesterfield for 15 years, said the changes to the roundabout and the lack of prior communication from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) had left the roundabout “dangerous” for road users. Last week, officers were called to a crash on the roundabout, which involved two cars.

Read More
Chesterfield driving instructor slams “dangerous” changes to Whittington Moor ro...
Michael Harte, 54, who has been teaching beginning drivers in Chesterfield for 15 years now,  said that changes to Whittington Moor roundabout and the lack of prior communication from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) had left the roundabout “dangerous” for road users.Michael Harte, 54, who has been teaching beginning drivers in Chesterfield for 15 years now,  said that changes to Whittington Moor roundabout and the lack of prior communication from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) had left the roundabout “dangerous” for road users.
Michael Harte, 54, who has been teaching beginning drivers in Chesterfield for 15 years now,  said that changes to Whittington Moor roundabout and the lack of prior communication from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) had left the roundabout “dangerous” for road users.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael, who is also a member of the Chesterfield Driving Instructors Association, said the council should have informed drivers of any changes much earlier.

He added: “The main issue is the lack of forward planning. They’re not warning people that they’re changing everything, so every single time you attempt to go round the roundabout, you’ve got someone in the wrong lane because they’ve not been told that they’ve changed.”

To help Derbyshire drivers understand the new changes and navigate the roundabout safely Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre went for a drive with Michael to explain the correct lanes and signs for drivers.

Related topics:Derbyshire TimesChesterfieldDerbyshire County CouncilDerbyshire