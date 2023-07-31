Watch as we drive around busy Chesterfield roundabout with driving instructor to explain 'dangerous' changes

Earlier this month Derbyshire County Council introduced new lane markings on the approach roads to Whittington Moor roundabout, designed to reduce unexpected lane changes and minimise the need for sudden braking.

Michael Harte, 54, who has been teaching beginning drivers in Chesterfield for 15 years, said the changes to the roundabout and the lack of prior communication from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) had left the roundabout “dangerous” for road users. Last week, officers were called to a crash on the roundabout, which involved two cars.

Michael, who is also a member of the Chesterfield Driving Instructors Association, said the council should have informed drivers of any changes much earlier.

He added: “The main issue is the lack of forward planning. They’re not warning people that they’re changing everything, so every single time you attempt to go round the roundabout, you’ve got someone in the wrong lane because they’ve not been told that they’ve changed.”