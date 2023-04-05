The driver had been reported as leaving the scene of a crime and under the influence and had already failed to stop for Nottinghamshire Police earlier in the evening.

Officers from Derbyshire Police Unit used pre-emptive tactics on motorway to bring the car to a safe stop.

The driver refused to provide a breath test at the roadside and was taken to custody.

Following the arrest, the driver provided a partial station reading of 125ug, almost four times over the legal limit of 35ug.

