Watch as drunk driver more than three times over limit tries to escape police on M1 in Derbyshire - after leaving crime scene
A drunk driver arrested on M1 after escaping the crime scene and racing police told officers he would have ‘smoked them’ if they did not use pre-emptive tactics
The driver had been reported as leaving the scene of a crime and under the influence and had already failed to stop for Nottinghamshire Police earlier in the evening.
Officers from Derbyshire Police Unit used pre-emptive tactics on motorway to bring the car to a safe stop.
The driver refused to provide a breath test at the roadside and was taken to custody.
Following the arrest, the driver has provided a partial station reading of 125ug, almost four times over the legal limit of 35ug.
He bragged to officers that they would have ‘smoked’ them if they haven’t ‘employed such successful tactics’.