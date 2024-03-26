Watch as driving instructor suggests changes at 'dangerous' Derbyshire roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Fox, a driving instructor who runs Between the Lines - Driver Tuition, a driving school covering Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, raised concerns over marking issues at Watchorn Roundabout, near Alfreton.

He explained that according to the Highways Code on an unmarked multi-lane roundabout drivers on the left lane can go left or straight, but those on the right lane can only go right and beyond, but not straight.

Unfortunately, as many drivers don’t remember the rule, Matthew often sees drivers in the right lane going straight, potentially causing dangerous situations for other road users.

Matthew, who recorded a video showing how to use Watchorn Roundabout safely, said: “Every time I use the roundabout, somebody does it. I'm very aware of it and that's why I never get into an accident. But it could be potentially dangerous. That already shows up as there are accidents on Watchorn all the time.

"The biggest problem I see is when spring pops its head out and bikers are going back to the roads. Someone is going to get swiped one day because people swing across from the inside lane.

"If it was marked, it could be completely different. It might say straight on in both lanes, but it doesn't say that, so you can’t be assuming, you need to follow the Highway Code. Basically, you should be using the left lane to get back into town if you are coming from the services."

Matthew suggested two potential solutions to the problem – the first one, which would be the cheapest would involve painting 'hatched markings' on the exit, blocking drivers at lane two from coming off from the inside.

The way would be marking lanes on approach from Swanwick – straight up or left in the left lane and straight only in the right only in the right lane.

Matthew added: “If they wanted they could even put straight on both lanes – it would be fine if everybody knows where they're going rather than making assumptions.

"I would still choose the left lane to go straight. It doesn’t make sense to go straight on in a right lane when that's against the rule of thumb. The only time you can do that is if it's a dual carriageway on approach and the dual carriageway on exit.

"In the case of Watchorn it technically is a dual carriageway from Swanswick but when you leave for Alfreton it's not a dual carriageway anymore. That’s why you have to use the left lane to go straight."

After speaking to Matthew, we have asked the county council if they would consider implementing his suggestions to make the roundabout safer.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have received requests to mark out the roundabout and it is something we are considering, but due to nearby developments it may be necessary to make changes to the layout anyway in the future.