Watch as Derbyshire police officers luckily avoiding falling tree while driving through snow storm in Peak District
Officers from Derbyshire Rural Policing Team avoided a falling tree while driving through a snow storm.
The end of last week seen Derbyshire was covered in snow with several schools and roads were closed on Thursday and Friday.
Derbyshire officers driving the police vehicle had a lucky escape when they were driving through a snow storm near Stoney Middleton.
Following the incident a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Policing could be a hazardous task at times for all sorts of reasons but not many of us expect this to happen, although it's not a unique policing experience, of course, but this is dashcam footage from one of our RCT vehicles last night whilst on the A623 near Stoney Middleton.
“The fact that there's no sound on it isn't because we were testing the philosophy about whether they make a noise when falling, but you might have heard the officer's heart pounding!”