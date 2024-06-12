Traffic monitoring site Inrix is warning of drivers of possible delays due to congestion on the A38 at AlfretonHeavy traffic is building up due to an earlier broken down vehicle on the A38 Eastbound from A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Alfreton) to M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield, Pinxton).
Warning of delays for drivers on the A38 in Derbyshire
Drivers in Derbyshire are being warned of heavy traffic on the busy A38 road this morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.