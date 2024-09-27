Warning for drivers as accident on M1 causes delays on the border of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of delays following an accident on M1 southbound.

Traffic monitoring Intix has reported that slow traffic is building up on the hard shoulder on M1 southbound between J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) and J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).

This is due to a road accident on the motorway.

Drivers are urged to plan extra time for their journey.