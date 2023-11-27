Volkswagen driver slammed for parking illegally in popular Peak District beauty spot
Hope Valley Police SNT has issued an appeal after an Volkswagen was found parked illegally, over a white line, in Peak District at the weekend.
The driver left their car half on the grass verge – on the road bend and was fined.
A spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “Not only does this cause unnecessary obstruction on the highway which is dangerous, especially on a bend, but it ruins the grass verge.The car park being full is not an excuse for dangerous parking – Think before you park. Other cars being parked there is also not an excuse - don’t follow the crowd.”
Officers have also reminded drivers that it is illegal to cross a continuous solid white line if the solid line is on your side of the road.