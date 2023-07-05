Victim of fatal crash in Derbyshire village named after man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
Jordan Sheehy, aged 26, from the Doncaster area, was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane when the collision took place just after 1.40pm on Saturday, July 1.
The 26-year-old died at the scene, and his family are aware and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.
A 30-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence.
Kyle Buckley, from Eckington, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today and was remanded into prison custody pending a trial at a later date.
Anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, but hasn’t yet spoken to officers is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 23*405396.