Victim of fatal crash in Derbyshire village named after man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

The man who died in a serious collision at Ridgeway has been named – after another man has been charged in connection with the crash.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Jordan Sheehy, aged 26, from the Doncaster area, was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane when the collision took place just after 1.40pm on Saturday, July 1.

The 26-year-old died at the scene, and his family are aware and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

A 30-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence.

Jordan Sheehy, 26, from the Doncaster area, was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane when the collision took place just after 1.40 pm on Saturday, July 1. The 26-year-old died at the scene, and his family are aware and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.
Kyle Buckley, from Eckington, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today and was remanded into prison custody pending a trial at a later date.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, but hasn’t yet spoken to officers is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 23*405396.