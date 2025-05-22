Motorists are warned of disruption on the A6096 in Derbyshire due to a car fire.

The A6096 (Lower Stanton Road) is currently closed in both ways between Union Road to Quarry Hill Road in Ilkeston.

This is due to an incident involving a car on fire.

It has been reported that ‘slow traffic’ is building up in the area and drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Ilkeston Police SNT said: “Lower Stanton Road in Ilkeston is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”