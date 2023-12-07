Urgent repairs close rail line between Chesterfield and Nottingham – with no services calling at Alfreton
Urgent repairs to the rail track are required at Alfreton – disrupting East Midlands Railway trains between Nottingham and Chesterfield.
Network Rail are sending engineers to site to carry out an assessment and complete any necessary repairs. Until the assessment has taken place, no trains can run over the affected track.
Trains running north through the area in the Chesterfield direction will be diverted via another route. Nottingham bound trains on this route are not impacted by this problem and will run normally.
At present, the problem is expected to be fixed in the next two hours. As soon as the problem is fixed, the priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. EMR expect their advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11:30.
Passengers should continue to travel as originally planned – but their journeys may be delayed by up to 90 minutes.