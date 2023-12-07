Passengers travelling between Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill, Ilkeston and Nottingham are likely to face delays due to urgent track repairs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Urgent repairs to the rail track are required at Alfreton – disrupting East Midlands Railway trains between Nottingham and Chesterfield.

Network Rail are sending engineers to site to carry out an assessment and complete any necessary repairs. Until the assessment has taken place, no trains can run over the affected track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains running north through the area in the Chesterfield direction will be diverted via another route. Nottingham bound trains on this route are not impacted by this problem and will run normally.

No trains will call at Alfreton until the repairs are finished.

At present, the problem is expected to be fixed in the next two hours. As soon as the problem is fixed, the priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. EMR expect their advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11:30.