Updates as delays continue on M1 in Derbyshire after accident involving two lorries and car
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that as of 9.30am, delays continue on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire
This is due to an earlier accident, involving two lorries and a car between J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
The crash took place around 7 am and all traffic was held on the Northbound carriageway between J28 and J29.
All lanes have been reopened, but drivers can still expect congestion and delays on M1 Norhtbound, on the A38 approach to M1, routes through Alfreton, and on the A608 approaching J27.
The crash had also caused congestion on the M1 southbound as traffic passes through where the accident took place.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 28 and 29 at just before 7am on Wednesday 25 September. The collision involved a lorry and a Ford S-Max. No-one was injured.”
