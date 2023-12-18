Updated: Derbyshire drivers warned of delays of 45 minutes as serious accident closes three lanes on M1

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as traffic is building up on M1 Southbound, following an accident.

Three lanes remain closed on M1 in Derbyshire following a multi-vehicle collision, between J30 (Barlborough) and J29a (Duckmanton). All emergency services are in attendance and it has been reported that one of the vehicles has come to rest on its roof.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that three lanes are currently closed on M1 Southbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

National Highways has reported that this is due to a multi-vehicle collision, between J30 (Barlborough) and J29a (Duckmanton), which initially stopped the traffic on M1 – before one lane was reopened to allow traffic flow. All emergency services are in attendance.

National Highways have warned drivers that there are currently delays of 45 minutes.

A spokesperson for National Highways East Midlands told Derbyshire Times: “Two cars have collided on the M1 southbound resulting in one of them overturning.

“The emergency services, National Highways Traffic Officers and recovery are on scene. Three lanes out of four are currently closed and we have approximately five miles or 45 minutes of delays in the area. Road users should allow extra time for their journeys”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision on the M1 southbound between junctions 30 and 29A at 3pm on Monday 18 December. The collision involved a Skoda Octavia and a Range Rover.