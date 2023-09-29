Updated: Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as 5G phone mast fire closes busy road
Wilsthorpe Road (B6002) Long Eaton remains closed in both ways following a fire last night.
Firefighters from Long Eaton and Nottinghamshire’s Stapleford station were called to reports of a 5G phone mast fire off Wilsthorpe Road, just before 11.30pm on Thursday, August 28.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used a hose reel jet and main line jet to extinguish the fire. The incident has been handed over to police. The investigation is ongoing.”
Officers from Derbyshire Police were called Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service due to safety concerns following the fire.
Police confirmed that Wilsthorpe Road remains closed while the mast is assessed, and any work needed to make it safe is completed.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that heavy traffic is currenlty queing from Pennyfields Boulevard to Cranfleet Way. Drivers have been warned of the delays and asked to seek alternative routes.
Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to establish if the fire was started deliberately.
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time is urged to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000604452:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.