Uninsured driver stopped in Derbyshire as police seize Vauxhall Astra car

Officers have seized a vehicle during a patrol in Amber Valley.

Checks revealed that the driver had no valid insurance, and as a result, the vehicle was seized on the spot under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988. A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Driving without insurance is a serious offence it no only puts the driver at risk, but also endangers other road users. Our team remains committed to keeping the roads of Amber Valley safe by tackling illegal and antisocial road use.”