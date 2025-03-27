An uninsured driver who had a food delivery bag in his car was trying to convince officers he was not a delivery driver.

Police received a report of a delivery driver who did not have a driving licence or business insurance in the Ripley area.

As officers pulled out of the police station, the vehicle drove past them with perfect timing and the Honda Ionic was stopped.

A spokesperson for Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT said: “After a chat with the driver, who was adamant he had a licence and was not a delivery driver, despite a food delivery bag being in the rear, it also transpired he was an expired licence holder.

“His insurance policy only allowed him to drive for social domestic and pleasure. The restaurant confirmed our suspicion that the order was for a delivery service.”

The driver was reported to court and his vehicle was seized at the scene.