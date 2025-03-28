Two men injured in three vehicle collision which left Derbyshire road closed - involving Porsche, Audi and Vauxhall
Two men have sustained injuries in a collision which left A6 in Duffield closed.
Officers were called to reports of a collision in A6 (Derby Road) in Duffield at about 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, March 27.)
Part of the road was closed between Avenue Road and The Elephant and Peacock pub while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Drivers were warned of delays as ‘queueing traffic’ built up in the area.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The collision involved a Porsche, Audi and a Vauxhall Corsa. Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, who were a passenger and driver in the Porsche sustained minor injuries.”
Derby Road was reopened at around 5.15 pm later the same day.