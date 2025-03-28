Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have sustained injuries in a collision which left A6 in Duffield closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of a collision in A6 (Derby Road) in Duffield at about 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, March 27.)

Part of the road was closed between Avenue Road and The Elephant and Peacock pub while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers were warned of delays as ‘queueing traffic’ built up in the area.

Officers were called to reports of a collision in A6 (Derby Road) in Duffield at about 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, March 27.)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The collision involved a Porsche, Audi and a Vauxhall Corsa. Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, who were a passenger and driver in the Porsche sustained minor injuries.”

Derby Road was reopened at around 5.15 pm later the same day.