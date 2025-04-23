Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information and CCTV footage after an accident in Chesterfield has left two people seriously injured.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with ‘serious leg injuries’ after a collision involving a motorbike and a Mini Clubman car in Chesterfield.

The accident took place around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 22) on Newbold Road, leaving a roundabout where the road meets with Hawksley Avenue and Newland Gardens closed for several hours.

Derbyshire police urged drivers to avoid the area while enquiries were ongoing until late hours of the night. The road has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Newbold Road, close to the roundabout where the road meets Hawksley Avenue and Newland Gardens, in Chesterfield at about 8pm on Tuesday, 22 April.

“The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the collision, which was between a Honda motorbike and a Mini Clubman.

“The rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 50s, and the pillion passenger, a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital to be treated for serious leg injuries. The three occupants of the Mini were not injured. The road has since been reopened.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has any CCTV that covers the location of the incident and has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to contact us.”

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.