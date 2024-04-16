Two in hospital after collision closes busy Derbyshire road – as Mercedes Benz, Alpha Romeo and Ford Transit involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A6 near to the New Bath Hotel in Matlock Bath just after 4.10pm yesterday, Monday, April 15.

The collision involved two cars, a Mercedes Benz and an Alpha Romeo, and a Ford Transit van.

A woman and a man, the drivers of both cars, attended hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could help with enquiries is asked to contact the police on the details below, with reference 24000219852:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.