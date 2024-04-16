Two in hospital after collision closes busy Derbyshire road – as Mercedes Benz, Alpha Romeo and Ford Transit involved
Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A6 near to the New Bath Hotel in Matlock Bath just after 4.10pm yesterday, Monday, April 15.
The collision involved two cars, a Mercedes Benz and an Alpha Romeo, and a Ford Transit van.
A woman and a man, the drivers of both cars, attended hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be serious.
