Two drivers taken to hospital – after collision involving Range Rover Evoque and Vauxhall Astra leaves busy Chesterfield road closed

Two drivers have been taken to hospital after a collision left a busy Chesterfield road closed.

Emergency services were called to Loundsley Green Road, in Chesterfield before 4pm yesterday (Monday, January 13), following reports of a collision.

The road was closed on the westbound side of the roundabout with Linacre Road following the accident, with drivers urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Today (Tuesday, January 14) a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said “We were called just before 4pm yesterday to report a collision between a grey Range Rover Evoque and a white Vauxhall Astra in Loundsley Green Road.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to assist in removing the drivers from their vehicles, and they were taken to hospital by ambulance. At the time of the incident their injuries were not believed to be life threatening or changing.”

Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the area with dash cam footage, to help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who has any information or dash cam footage in relation to the collision is asked contact the force with reference 250*23933 on any of the methods below.

Website – use crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.