Two Derbyshire buses set to bring pupils to two schools stuck on icy road
Hulleys of Baslow, the bus provider running the 172 service between Matlock and Bakewell, has announced that the bus is facing serious disruption this morning.
Two 172 buses, one towards Lady Manners School and the other to Starkholmes School are currently stuck in Stanton Village due to ice.
This means the 172 service is currently not operating until the situation is resolved. Highways have been informed.
Other Hulleys of Baslow services not running this morning include the 9.15 am 80 from Crystal Peaks to Holymoorside and 9.10 am 257 from Bakewell to Sheffield.