Two broken down vehicles causing heavy traffic on the M1 in Derbyshire

Two lanes are closed due to a broken down van on the M1 northbound between J30 at Barlborough and J31 at Aston.

One lane is also closed on the M1 southbound, between J29, which links the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J28, which connects with the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

Both incidents are causing heavy traffic, and it is hoped that normal conditions will begin to return from 5.00pm onwards.