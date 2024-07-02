Travelling Between Glossop and New Mills Becomes Even Easier!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following lengthy discussions with Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Buses are pleased to announce we will be introducing an enhanced timetable on route 61 from 14th July 2024.

This enhancement increases the frequency of the service between Buxton, Glossop and New Mills to half-hourly during most of the day plus the last bus from Buxton to Glossop being an hour later and the last bus from Glossop extended to Buxton (rather than terminating at Newtown) Monday to Saturday.

High Peak Buses Operations Manager, Nikos Ntalampiras said: “This is a great time for us to be moving up a gear and work in partnership with Derbyshire County Council to introduce additional journeys on the popular route 61 which will see buses running up to every 30 minutes between Glossop and New Mills in addition the last bus from Buxton to Glossop will be an hour later and the last bus from Glossop extended to Buxton (rather than terminating at Newtown) Monday to Saturday.

Nikos added, “This is an ideal time to leave the car at home and get out and about by bus where the maximum single fare is just £2 until 31st December 2024. We also have a great range of Day, Week, 4-Week, Duo and Group Tickets to meet everyone’s travel needs.

"Our team at High Peak look forward to welcoming you aboard route 61 very soon”.

Make connections at Buxton with other High Peak Bus routes:

Transpeak: connections to Bakewell, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Belper and Derby – up to every hour 7 days a week.

Skyline 199: connections to Chapel en le Frith, Stockport and Manchester Airport – up to every 30 minutes.

PEAKPATHFINDER route 62: connections to Chapel en le Frith, Edale, Hope and Castleton – with 3 journeys each day.

Route 58: connections to Macclesfield up to every 60 minutes Monday to Saturday.

Route 442: connections to Tissington and Ashbourne Monday to Saturday.

D&G Bus route 108: connections to Leek – infrequent service.