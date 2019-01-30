Trains running through Chesterfield to Nottingham following broken down freight train

Trains passing between Sheffield and Nottingham are up and running again following an incident at Chesterfield Station.

A broken down freight train in Chesterfield had caused delays on the lines which connect Nottingham and Sheffield, initially affecting the 9.04am service.

Chesterfield Train Station.

Delays were expected until around noon and now the freight train has been moved on, meaning all services will run as planned this afternoon.

A spokesman for train line Northern said: “Disruption caused by a broken down freight train at Chesterfield has now ended.

“Services between Sheffield and Nottingham are no longer affected by this problem.”