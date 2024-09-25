Trains face delays and cancellations following points failure near Buxton
Train services are disrupted this morning (September 25) following a points failure between Buxton and Stockport.
Lines have now reopened, however, the National Railway warned passengers that disruption is expected until 12 noon.
A spokesperson for National Railway said: “As service recovers, trains between Sheffield, Buxton, Cheadle Hulme and Stockport may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted.”
Rail replacement buses are operating at routes affected with journey times extended by up to 50 minutes.
