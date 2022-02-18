Trains between Chesterfield and London suspended as Storm Eunice causes chaos along rail network

East Midlands Railway (EMR) which operates the Intercity service between Sheffield and London, via Chesterfield, said it has suspended the service “for everyone’s safety”.

It means that no EMR trains will be running to and from London St Pancras until after the winds have eased.

The train operator said: “Do not attempt to travel to/from London St Pancras.

East Midlands Railway has suspended its service between Chesterfield and London St Pancras

Responding to customers, it added: “With winds of up to 120mph, it is not safe to travel. There is debris on the line at multiple locations, we are currently unable to run our trains. You can use your ticket over the weekend or get a refund from the place of purchase.”