Trains between Chesterfield and London suspended as Storm Eunice causes chaos along rail network
A rail operator has suspended all trains between Chesterfield as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc across the network.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) which operates the Intercity service between Sheffield and London, via Chesterfield, said it has suspended the service “for everyone’s safety”.
It means that no EMR trains will be running to and from London St Pancras until after the winds have eased.
The train operator said: “Do not attempt to travel to/from London St Pancras.
Responding to customers, it added: “With winds of up to 120mph, it is not safe to travel. There is debris on the line at multiple locations, we are currently unable to run our trains. You can use your ticket over the weekend or get a refund from the place of purchase.”
An amber weather alert is in place until 9pm today (February 19) covering Derbyshire and much of northern England – with rare red alerts in place across London, the southeast and southwest of England, and south Wales.