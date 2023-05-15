News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Train tickets: Northern looking to eliminate re-bookings costing passengers £93,000,000 per year

Northern Rail have revealed a new app partnership seeking to cut costs for customers who spend millions re-booking for missed or changed journeys.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th May 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 07:16 BST

Northern’s new partner, Seatfrog, revealed passengers across all operators in the North of England incur re-booking costs of £93million every year after missing pre-booked journeys.

Since they came together in April, Northern customers have been able to use the Seatfrog app to change their tickets for another service departing the same day for £2.50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our customers have been able to use the Seatfrog app for just over a month – and for those whose plans have changed, it’s proving popular."

Train ticket re-booking costs could plummet thanks to Northern Rail's new app partnership with SeatfrogTrain ticket re-booking costs could plummet thanks to Northern Rail's new app partnership with Seatfrog
Train ticket re-booking costs could plummet thanks to Northern Rail's new app partnership with Seatfrog
Most Popular

Seatfrog has reportedly saved customers £43m since launching in 2018 and after the success of the Northern partnership, the company is aiming to expand to other operators.

The partnership between Seatfrog and Northern is aimed to provide better “on the day” flexibility for passengers who have changed their travel plans.

Related topics:Mark PowlesNorthEngland