Officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A624 Chapel Road in Hayfield around 7.35pm yesterday (Sunday, October 26).

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Hayfield are appealing for witnesses and information.

One man suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and another man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now officers have launched an appeal to the public asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The collision, involving a Mini Clubman, Volkswagen Polo and a Mercedes Sprinter, occurred on the A624 Chapel Road at around 7.35pm on Sunday 26 October.

“The driver of the Mini, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them. The driver of the Polo suffered minor injuries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has any information.”

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000629247:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.