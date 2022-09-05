Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways
Traffic is queuing in both directions on the M1 this morning, after incidents on both motorway carriages
There is queueing traffic due to an earlier broken down vehicle on the M1 Southbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield). All lanes have been re-opened, but traffic is slow moving.
Traffic has also been held up after a broken down car was removed on M1 Northbound after J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
Traffic flow here is now returning to normal.