Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways

Traffic is queuing in both directions on the M1 this morning, after incidents on both motorway carriages

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:33 am
There is queueing traffic due to an earlier broken down vehicle on the M1 Southbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield). All lanes have been re-opened, but traffic is slow moving.

Traffic has also been held up after a broken down car was removed on M1 Northbound after J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

THere have been delays for motorists in Derbyshire this morning

Traffic flow here is now returning to normal.

